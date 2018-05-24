Liberate Physician Centers/Fort Myers and Naples: Medical Marijuana Clinic Expands to Fort Myers and Naples

FORT MYERS and NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2018 / Liberate Physician Centers, a medical marijuana certification center and clinic, has expanded its Florida operations by opening new offices in Fort Myers and Naples, joining previous clinics in Jacksonville, Port Charlotte and West Palm Beach as part of the Liberate network.

The new offices are headed by Robert Brueck, MD serving as Medical Director and Don Ketterhagen, MD serving as Operations Director. The Fort Myers location is 8646 Gladiolus and the Naples location is 1250 9th Street North. The phone numbers are 239-202-0606 and 239-659-2777, respectively.

"We are very pleased to add these two clinic offices to serve Floridians in need of medical marijuana therapy," says Daniel J. Reid, founder and chief executive officer of Liberate. "These new locations will give residents of Southwest Florida convenient access to patients in need of this important medicine.

"Cannabis is often an ideal therapy for people suffering from chronic illness and disease," says Brueck. "Our process for qualifying patients is designed to make it easier to obtain access and remain in compliance with Florida law."

Liberate was founded in 2013 with a flagship office in Michigan and an operations center in Colorado. The company was the first medical marijuana business in the state of Florida, having opened in West Palm Beach in 2015 in anticipation of the passage of Amendment 2 on the November 2016 ballot.

"Our approach in Florida is highly localized," says Reid. "Each office has local physicians and local management, along with access to national experts in medical marijuana therapy, physician office management, cannabis law and regulation, compliance and best practices."

Reid's advice to patients that think they might benefit from medical marijuana therapy is simple and direct: "We tell patients to Get Legal, Get Help, and Get Started because the process in Florida requires a physician and ongoing care. Liberate has extensive experience in Florida and nationally and is ideally suited to help patients in becoming legal cardholders."

Don Ketterhagen

239-336-9882

ketter@liberateFM.com

Daniel J. Reid

312-316-4313

dreid@liberatepc.com

SOURCE: Liberate Physician Centers/Fort Myers and Naples