Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Result of AGM 24-May-2018 / 15:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Result of AGM eve Sleep plc (AIM: EVE), the direct to consumer European sleep brand, held its first Annual General Meeting today where all resolutions were duly passed. Enquiries: Eve Sleep plc via Instinctif Partners Jas Bagniewski, Chief Executive Officer Abid Ismail, Chief Financial Officer Peel Hunt LLP +44(0)20 7418 8900 Dan Webster George Sellar Nicole McDougall Instinctif Partners +44(0)20 7457 2020 Mark Reed Guy Scarborough ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: RAG TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5582 EQS News ID: 689417 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 24, 2018 10:16 ET (14:16 GMT)