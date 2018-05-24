New Teaching and Research Center for Separation

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) and the University of Duisburg-Essen have formed a collaboration agreement that brings together Agilent's leading analytical technologies with the university's outstanding researchers.

As part of the collaboration, Agilent will support the university with a broad range of instruments to equip a new Agilent-sponsored Teaching and Research Center for Separation (TRC).

The state-of-the-art center will feature Agilent's gas and liquid chromatography systems as well as a variety of its mass spectrometry instruments-and will be used to demonstrate the company's unique workflow capabilities.

The focus of the center will be on teaching students and industry employees; from technicians to managers, graduates to postdocs, about separation science and training them in the use of modern analytical equipment. It will support an extensive cross-section of research activities in biomedicine, nanotechnology, and other life science specialties.

"The agreement between Agilent and the University of Duisburg-Essen promotes the continued collaboration between academia and industry to address major research challenges," said Stefan Schuette, Agilent vice president and general manager, Liquid Phase Separation Division. "We anticipate that the broad sharing of knowledge and expertise will help shorten the timeline between new scientific discoveries and practical applications."

Prof. Oliver Schmitz of the University of Duisburg-Essen (UDE) who will be responsible for managing the new TRC commented: "The demands on modern analytical chemistry are steadily growing and require a more profound knowledge in separation and detection techniques. They are highly relevant for industrial practice, for example in product control, so there is a desire for more appropriately trained technical staff. We are increasingly fulfilling this wish with the new learning and research center at the UDE."

Agilent is developing a global network of world-class Centers of Excellence which can be linked together to broaden scientific collaborations. The University of Duisburg-Essen is the fifth university to join this network.

For more information about the new Teaching and Research Centre visit: https://www.trc-separation.com/home-en

About the University of Duisburg-Essen

Located in the heart of the Ruhr metropolis, the University of Duisburg-Essen is one of the youngest and largest universities in Germany. The diverse course offerings include the humanities and social sciences, economics and business studies, and the engineering and natural sciences (including medicine). It's also well known in the international scientific community. Information about the university is available at https://www.uni-due.de/en/university_more.php

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. With more than 50 years of insight and innovation, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenues of $4.47 billion in fiscal 2017 and employs 14,200 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com.

