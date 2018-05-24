Will join executives from Alibaba A.I. Labs and BYTON touting the latest in artificial intelligence and vehicle tech

The Consumer Technology AssociationTM (CTA) today announced that Hisense Chairman Zhou Houjian and Huawei's president of Handset Product Line Kevin Ho will deliver separate keynote addresses at the upcoming CES AsiaTM 2018. As CES Asia drives the expansion of technology into new areas like artificial intelligence, vehicle technology, AR, VR and more, Chairman Zhou and Mr. Ho will discuss the future of innovation at their respective companies through connectivity and mobility during Asia's premier tech event.

"Hisense and Huawei have become major global brands by challenging the status quo and creating innovative product solutions that engage, entertain and connect consumers around the world," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "We are thrilled to welcome Chairman Zhou and Mr. Ho to the CES Asia keynote stage and are eager to learn from these experts who are leading the charge to harness the potential of 5G through various implementation strategies and connection opportunities."

Chairman Zhou will deliver a keynote address on the opening day of CES Asia 2018 at 9:30 AM Wednesday, June 13, following an address from CTA's Shapiro. Mr. Zhou will discuss the development of Hisense display technology and future innovation that will shape the direction of the industry.

Zhou Houjian, Chairman of Hisense Co., Ltd., has been instrumental in building Hisense into a global brand known around the world. After more than 20 years, Hisense has grown from a television factory with a sales income of less than 500 million yuan to a large enterprise group with annual sales revenue of over 100 billion yuan.

Mr. Kevin Ho will take the CES Asia keynote stage at 1:15 PM, Wednesday, June 13. His address will focus on the future of mobile imagery. Mr. Ho will discuss how Huawei is pioneering mobile imagery with breakthrough designs, artificial intelligence, and future new technologies that will continue to revolutionize user experiences.

President of the Handset Product Line of Huawei Device, Ho is responsible for product strategy, research and development, integrated operation and delivery, with the mission of ensuring sales success of Huawei's handset products. Prior to his current position, he was Director of the Global Wireless Solutions Department for Huawei Technologies.

Chairman Zhou and Mr. Ho join Alibaba A.I. Labs' Ms. Miffy Chen and BYTON co-founders Dr. Carsten Breitfeld and Dr. Daniel Kirchert as confirmed CES Asia keynote speakers. All CES Asia keynotes will be located in the Kerry Hotel, Shanghai Ballroom 2-3. Additional keynote speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

CES Asia 2018 is the premier event for the consumer tech industry in the Asian market and is driving the expansion of technology into new areas, spanning 20 product categories, featuring innovation that will improve lives around the world. An opportunity to experience China's evolution as an innovation pioneer, CES Asia is expected to draw more than 40,000 in attendance, including more than 1,200 members of the global media. A curated show for global brands and cutting edge startups, some 500 companies with the latest in AI, augmented and virtual reality, audio/video, connectivity, digital health, vehicle tech and more will exhibit on the show floor.

Hisense and Huawei will both exhibit at CES Asia, joining other notable exhibiting companies.

Owned and produced by International CES (Shanghai) Exhibition Co. Ltd. and co-produced by Shanghai Intex, CES Asia 2018 will run from June 13-15, in Shanghai, China. The premier event for the consumer technology industry in Asia, CES Asia showcases major brands and innovative companies across several vertical markets in the Asian marketplace.

