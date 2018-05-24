Qstream Named a Finalist in Ascensia Diabetes Challenge

Winners of the Global Competition will be Announced at the American Diabetes Association 78th Scientific Sessions in June

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qstream, makers of software that uses science, data, and mobile technology to prompt meaningful behavior change, today announced the company is a finalist in the Ascensia Diabetes Challenge, a global innovation competition that is seeking digital solutions to support type 2 diabetes management. Qstream and five other finalists were selected from 116 submissions from entrepreneurs and start-ups around the world offering a range of digital solutions with the potential to revolutionize type 2 diabetes management.

Type 2 diabetes currently accounts for around 90% of the estimated 425 million people with diabetes globally according to the 2017 International Diabetes Foundation's biannual Diabetes Atlas. The Ascensia Diabetes Challenge is designed to uncover innovative new ways to manage the condition that are urgently required to meet the substantial and growing burden to individuals and our healthcare systems. Qstream founder and Harvard Medical School associate professor, Dr. B. Price Kerfoot, presented the results of a recent clinical study that found that patients who were randomly assigned to use Qstream had significantly greater reductions in hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c), a common measure of long-term blood glucose control, than their counterparts who received the identical content in a booklet format.

"We've created a diabetes-specific Qstream challenge to provide self-management, education, and reinforcement using push notifications and game mechanics to generate strong patient engagement and improve outcomes," said Dr. Kerfoot, MD EdM. "A deployment of Qstream's mobile solution, designed to teach patients about diabetes self-management, delivered reductions in blood glucose comparable to starting a new diabetes medication."

Qstream is a team-based mobile game initially developed at Harvard Medical School that can prompt meaningful behavior change in people. QStream is proven to generate significant and sustained improvements in blood glucose control among patients who use it, and has been proven in more than 20 scientific trials.

"Qstream is thrilled to be a finalist in the Ascensia Diabetes Challenge based on the ground-breaking research of Dr. Kerfoot," said Rich Lanchantin, CEO of Qstream. "We look forward to working with Ascensia to implement our innovative digital solution to improve the lives of people with type 2 diabetes."

