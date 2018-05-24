Queros Capital Partners Plc - Audited Annual Results year ended 31 December 2017
London, May 24
24 May 2018
Queros Capital Partners PLC
("Queros" or "the Company")
Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2017
Queros Capital Partners Plc are delighted to report its audited annual results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2017.
Chairman'sstatement
We are pleased to announce our financial report to our stakeholders for the period ended 31st December 2017.
Company's principal investment policy is focused in two key investment areas which is short term loan notes to SME's and real estate in UK and in Europe. The Company also provides consultancy and advisory services to it's corporate clients.
Company has a listed Unsecured Bond on the NEX Exchange market (Formerly known as ISDX exchange) for the term of 10 years until the year 2025 at an 8% coupon.
The Company has invested at present in short term loan notes in order to service the coupon and further subscriptions will be invested in other larger property portfolios.
It has identified several investments in real estate sector in UK and investment will be made subject to satisfactory due diligence when further subscriptions will be raised via bond issue.
The company is investing in portfolios which generates high returns and there is a high demand for investing the monies subscribed. This is due to the strengths of the Directors and also there intrinsic knowledge of the markets and there sustained investment strategy.
The key strengths of why the investors subscribe to the Queros Capital Partners Plc 8% Bond are as follows:
The company generates Predictable cash flows
Identifies projects with high yield
Always have several investment offers via its counterparts and sourcing agents readily available for investments
Potential to gain leadership positions in their markets
Strong operating contractual arrangements
Strong Management teams with strong track records of investment strategies
A demonstrated technical expertise and an excellent professional reputation
Transparent financial structure and records and limited technological risk
Key Highlights and Developments during the year
The Company's key financial and other performance indicators during the year were as follows:
|2017
|2016
|% Change
|£
|£
|Consultancy income
|109,100
|80,100
|36%
|Investment income
|257,910
|119,797
|115%
|Total Turnover
|367,010
|199,897
|84%
|Total bond subscription
|3,800,000
|1,665,000
|128%
|Total investments made
|2,536,255
|1,592,280
|59%
Turnover from the Consultancy Income has increased by 36% as compared to previous year and Investment Income of the company has increased by 115% as compared to previous year
Total Turnover of Company has increased by 84% as compared to previous year
Total bond subscriptions have increased to 3,800,000.00 as compare to 1,665,000 which is an increase of 128%
Investments made by the company increased to 2,536,255.00 as compared to £1,592,280.00 last year which is an increase of 59%
For the financial year ended 31st December 2017, the Net assets of the company are £69,599 and it has successfully maintained its quarterly interest payments to the bond holders up to the reporting date and the board is determined to protect bond holders interest in the near future.
Current Trading Outlook
We continue to look and explore new investment opportunities to maximise stakeholders interest and developing our existing investments. The Board forecasts to maximise return on the investments in the near future in lieu of financial and political climate around the United Kingdom and Europe.
Our board continues to maintain a high level of corporate governance and places great importance to risk management in selecting investments for the company. We expect our team to act both professionally in their day to day duties.
Notes of Appreciation
I wish to take this opportunity to congratulate our team for successfully meeting targets and achieving fruitful results for the company and its stakeholders.
At the end I would be thankful to our loyal stakeholders for their continued support in the past and will welcome the same in the near future.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marcel Samuel Boom
Chief Executive Officer
23 May 2018
The directors of Queros Capital Partners Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)
INCOME STATEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017
|31.12.17
|31.12.16
|Notes
|£
|£
|TURNOVER
|3
|367,010
|198,294
|Administrative expenses
|362,072
|184,626
|OPERATING PROFIT
|4,938
|13,668
|Interest receivable and similar income
|22
|17
|PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
|4,960
|13,685
|Tax on profit
|6
|972
|2,737
|PROFIT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR
|3,988
|10,948
QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017
|31.12.17
|31.12.16
|Notes
|£
|£
|PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
|3,988
|10,948
|OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|-
|-
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR
|3,988
|10,948
QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
31 DECEMBER 2017
|31.12.17
|31.12.16
|Notes
|£
|£
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Debtors
|7
|2,997,220
|1,795,456
|Cash at bank
|8
|1,020,351
|81,938
|4,017,571
|1,877,394
|CREDITORS
|Amounts falling due within one year
|9
|147,972
|96,783
|NET CURRENT ASSETS
|3,869,599
|1,780,611
|TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
|3,869,599
|1,780,611
|CREDITORS
|Amounts falling due after more than one year
|10
|3,800,000
|1,715,000
|NET ASSETS
|69,599
|65,611
|CAPITAL AND RESERVES
|Called up share capital
|11
|50,100
|50,100
|Retained earnings
|12
|19,499
|15,511
|SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS
|69,599
|65,611
The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 22 May 2018 and were signed on its behalf by:
M S Boom - Director
Y Singh - Director
QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017
|Called up share capital
|Retained earnings
|Total equity
|£
|£
|£
|Balance at 1 January 2016
|50,100
|4,563
|54,663
|Changes in equity
|Total comprehensive income
|-
|10,948
|10,948
|Balance at 31 December 2016
|50,100
|15,511
|65,611
|Changes in equity
|Total comprehensive income
|-
|3,988
|3,988
|Balance at 31 December 2017
|50,100
|19,499
|69,599
QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017
|31.12.17
|31.12.16
|Notes
|£
|£
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Cash generated from operations
|1
|922,217
|60,796
|Tax paid
|16,174
|13,205
|Net cash from operating activities
|938,391
|74,001
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Interest received
|22
|17
|Net cash from investing activities
|22
|17
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|938,413
|74,018
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|2
|81,938
|7,920
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|2
|1,020,351
|81,938