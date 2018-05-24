Queros Capital Partners Plc - Audited Annual Results year ended 31 December 2017

24 May 2018

Queros Capital Partners PLC

("Queros" or "the Company")

Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2017

Queros Capital Partners Plc are delighted to report its audited annual results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2017.

Chairman's s tatement

We are pleased to announce our financial report to our stakeholders for the period ended 31st December 2017.

Company's principal investment policy is focused in two key investment areas which is short term loan notes to SME's and real estate in UK and in Europe. The Company also provides consultancy and advisory services to it's corporate clients.

Company has a listed Unsecured Bond on the NEX Exchange market (Formerly known as ISDX exchange) for the term of 10 years until the year 2025 at an 8% coupon.

The Company has invested at present in short term loan notes in order to service the coupon and further subscriptions will be invested in other larger property portfolios.

It has identified several investments in real estate sector in UK and investment will be made subject to satisfactory due diligence when further subscriptions will be raised via bond issue.

The company is investing in portfolios which generates high returns and there is a high demand for investing the monies subscribed. This is due to the strengths of the Directors and also there intrinsic knowledge of the markets and there sustained investment strategy.

The key strengths of why the investors subscribe to the Queros Capital Partners Plc 8% Bond are as follows:

The company generates Predictable cash flows

Identifies projects with high yield

Always have several investment offers via its counterparts and sourcing agents readily available for investments

Potential to gain leadership positions in their markets

Strong operating contractual arrangements

Strong Management teams with strong track records of investment strategies

A demonstrated technical expertise and an excellent professional reputation

Transparent financial structure and records and limited technological risk

Key Highlights and Developments during the year

The Company's key financial and other performance indicators during the year were as follows:

2017 2016 % Change £ £ Consultancy income 109,100 80,100 36% Investment income 257,910 119,797 115% Total Turnover 367,010 199,897 84%

Total bond subscription 3,800,000 1,665,000 128%

Total investments made 2,536,255 1,592,280 59%

Turnover from the Consultancy Income has increased by 36% as compared to previous year and Investment Income of the company has increased by 115% as compared to previous year

Total Turnover of Company has increased by 84% as compared to previous year

Total bond subscriptions have increased to 3,800,000.00 as compare to 1,665,000 which is an increase of 128%

Investments made by the company increased to 2,536,255.00 as compared to £1,592,280.00 last year which is an increase of 59%

For the financial year ended 31st December 2017, the Net assets of the company are £69,599 and it has successfully maintained its quarterly interest payments to the bond holders up to the reporting date and the board is determined to protect bond holders interest in the near future.

Current Trading Outlook

We continue to look and explore new investment opportunities to maximise stakeholders interest and developing our existing investments. The Board forecasts to maximise return on the investments in the near future in lieu of financial and political climate around the United Kingdom and Europe.

Our board continues to maintain a high level of corporate governance and places great importance to risk management in selecting investments for the company. We expect our team to act both professionally in their day to day duties.

Notes of Appreciation

I wish to take this opportunity to congratulate our team for successfully meeting targets and achieving fruitful results for the company and its stakeholders.

At the end I would be thankful to our loyal stakeholders for their continued support in the past and will welcome the same in the near future.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marcel Samuel Boom

Chief Executive Officer

23 May 2018

The directors of Queros Capital Partners Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Marcel Boom, Chief Executive Officer

Queros Capital Partners Plc

1-3 High Street

Tettenhall

Wolverhampton

West Midlands

England

WV6 8QS

Telephone: +44 1293 401 293

http://www.queroscapitalpartners.com/

ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott - Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Corporate Brokering

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)

INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

31.12.17 31.12.16 Notes £ £ TURNOVER 3 367,010 198,294 Administrative expenses 362,072 184,626 OPERATING PROFIT 4,938 13,668 Interest receivable and similar income 22 17 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 4,960 13,685 Tax on profit 6 972 2,737 PROFIT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 3,988 10,948

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

31.12.17 31.12.16 Notes £ £ PROFIT FOR THE YEAR 3,988 10,948 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR 3,988 10,948

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

31 DECEMBER 2017

31.12.17 31.12.16 Notes £ £ CURRENT ASSETS Debtors 7 2,997,220 1,795,456 Cash at bank 8 1,020,351 81,938 4,017,571 1,877,394 CREDITORS Amounts falling due within one year 9 147,972 96,783 NET CURRENT ASSETS 3,869,599 1,780,611 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,869,599 1,780,611 CREDITORS Amounts falling due after more than one year 10 3,800,000 1,715,000 NET ASSETS 69,599 65,611 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Called up share capital 11 50,100 50,100 Retained earnings 12 19,499 15,511 SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS 69,599 65,611

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 22 May 2018 and were signed on its behalf by:

M S Boom - Director

Y Singh - Director

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

Called up share capital Retained earnings Total equity £ £ £ Balance at 1 January 2016 50,100 4,563 54,663 Changes in equity Total comprehensive income - 10,948 10,948 Balance at 31 December 2016 50,100 15,511 65,611 Changes in equity Total comprehensive income - 3,988 3,988 Balance at 31 December 2017 50,100 19,499 69,599

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017