Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
24.05.2018 | 17:13
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

Queros Capital Partners Plc - Audited Annual Results year ended 31 December 2017

PR Newswire

London, May 24

24 May 2018

Queros Capital Partners PLC
("Queros" or "the Company")

Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 December 2017

Queros Capital Partners Plc are delighted to report its audited annual results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2017.

Chairman'sstatement

We are pleased to announce our financial report to our stakeholders for the period ended 31st December 2017.

Company's principal investment policy is focused in two key investment areas which is short term loan notes to SME's and real estate in UK and in Europe. The Company also provides consultancy and advisory services to it's corporate clients.

Company has a listed Unsecured Bond on the NEX Exchange market (Formerly known as ISDX exchange) for the term of 10 years until the year 2025 at an 8% coupon.

The Company has invested at present in short term loan notes in order to service the coupon and further subscriptions will be invested in other larger property portfolios.

It has identified several investments in real estate sector in UK and investment will be made subject to satisfactory due diligence when further subscriptions will be raised via bond issue.

The company is investing in portfolios which generates high returns and there is a high demand for investing the monies subscribed. This is due to the strengths of the Directors and also there intrinsic knowledge of the markets and there sustained investment strategy.

The key strengths of why the investors subscribe to the Queros Capital Partners Plc 8% Bond are as follows:

  • The company generates Predictable cash flows

  • Identifies projects with high yield

  • Always have several investment offers via its counterparts and sourcing agents readily available for investments

  • Potential to gain leadership positions in their markets

  • Strong operating contractual arrangements

  • Strong Management teams with strong track records of investment strategies

  • A demonstrated technical expertise and an excellent professional reputation

  • Transparent financial structure and records and limited technological risk

Key Highlights and Developments during the year

The Company's key financial and other performance indicators during the year were as follows:

20172016% Change
££
Consultancy income109,10080,10036%
Investment income257,910119,797115%
Total Turnover367,010199,89784%

Total bond subscription3,800,0001,665,000128%

Total investments made2,536,2551,592,28059%

Turnover from the Consultancy Income has increased by 36% as compared to previous year and Investment Income of the company has increased by 115% as compared to previous year

Total Turnover of Company has increased by 84% as compared to previous year

Total bond subscriptions have increased to 3,800,000.00 as compare to 1,665,000 which is an increase of 128%

Investments made by the company increased to 2,536,255.00 as compared to £1,592,280.00 last year which is an increase of 59%

For the financial year ended 31st December 2017, the Net assets of the company are £69,599 and it has successfully maintained its quarterly interest payments to the bond holders up to the reporting date and the board is determined to protect bond holders interest in the near future.

Current Trading Outlook

We continue to look and explore new investment opportunities to maximise stakeholders interest and developing our existing investments. The Board forecasts to maximise return on the investments in the near future in lieu of financial and political climate around the United Kingdom and Europe.

Our board continues to maintain a high level of corporate governance and places great importance to risk management in selecting investments for the company. We expect our team to act both professionally in their day to day duties.

Notes of Appreciation

I wish to take this opportunity to congratulate our team for successfully meeting targets and achieving fruitful results for the company and its stakeholders.

At the end I would be thankful to our loyal stakeholders for their continued support in the past and will welcome the same in the near future.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marcel Samuel Boom

Chief Executive Officer

23 May 2018

The directors of Queros Capital Partners Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Marcel Boom, Chief Executive Officer

Queros Capital Partners Plc

1-3 High Street

Tettenhall

Wolverhampton
West Midlands
England
WV6 8QS

Telephone: +44 1293 401 293

http://www.queroscapitalpartners.com/

ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER:

Alexander David Securities Limited

David Scott - Corporate Finance

James Dewhurst - Corporate Brokering

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820

http://www.ad-securities.com

49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)
INCOME STATEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

31.12.1731.12.16
Notes££
TURNOVER3367,010198,294
Administrative expenses362,072184,626
OPERATING PROFIT4,93813,668
Interest receivable and similar income2217
PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION4,96013,685
Tax on profit69722,737
PROFIT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR3,98810,948

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

31.12.1731.12.16
Notes££
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR3,98810,948
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME--
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR3,98810,948

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
31 DECEMBER 2017

31.12.1731.12.16
Notes££
CURRENT ASSETS
Debtors72,997,2201,795,456
Cash at bank81,020,35181,938
4,017,5711,877,394
CREDITORS
Amounts falling due within one year9147,97296,783
NET CURRENT ASSETS3,869,5991,780,611
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES3,869,5991,780,611
CREDITORS
Amounts falling due after more than one year103,800,0001,715,000
NET ASSETS69,59965,611
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
Called up share capital1150,10050,100
Retained earnings1219,49915,511
SHAREHOLDERS' FUNDS69,59965,611

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 22 May 2018 and were signed on its behalf by:

M S Boom - Director

Y Singh - Director

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

Called up share capitalRetained earningsTotal equity
£££
Balance at 1 January 201650,1004,56354,663
Changes in equity
Total comprehensive income-10,94810,948
Balance at 31 December 201650,10015,51165,611
Changes in equity
Total comprehensive income-3,9883,988
Balance at 31 December 201750,10019,49969,599

QUEROS CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC (REGISTERED NUMBER: 09294394)
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

31.12.1731.12.16
Notes££
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash generated from operations1922,21760,796
Tax paid16,17413,205
Net cash from operating activities938,39174,001
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received2217
Net cash from investing activities2217
Increase in cash and cash equivalents938,41374,018
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year281,9387,920
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year21,020,35181,938

