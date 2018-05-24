Early cancer detection firm Oncimmune Holdings announced on Thursday that it has signed two exclusive agreements for distribution of its EarlyCDT-Lung test in Brazil and Colombia, and Moldova. The agreement covering Brazil and Colombia with Valentech International is for a term of five years, includes minimum sales commitments of £3m over the term of the contract, with first sales expected in Q1 2019. Brazil has 22m smokers out of a total population of 207m and AIM traded company Oncimmune said ...

