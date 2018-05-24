British oil and gas firm EnQuest reaffirmed its full-year production guidance on Thursday after seeing flow rates increase almost 50% throughout the first four months of the year. EnQuest saw an average production rate of 56,077 barrels of oil per day in the four months leading to 30 April, up 48.1% year-on-year, leading the group to double down on its assumption of 50,000 to 58,000 boepd in 2018. The group's flagship Kraken FPSO "performed well" during three major storms, although extreme cold ...

