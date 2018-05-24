Sales of US existing homes slid in April after two straight months of increases, according to data from the National Association of Realtors. Sales fell by 2.5% to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.46m in April. Economists had been expecting a level of 5.57m. On the year, sales were 1.4% lower and have fallen year-over-year for two straight months. The median price of an existing home was $257,900, up 5.3% from April 2017's $245,000 and marking the 74th straight month of year-over-year ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...