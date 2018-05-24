Dedicated Esports Gambling Website Rivalry.gg Launches Live Betting

TORONTO, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Rivalry.gg, a dedicated esports sportsbook licensed by the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission announced today that it is launching live, in-play betting. Live betting is currently one of the most engaging betting experiences in esports, allowing bettors to place bets throughout a match on a variety of in-game events and outcomes. The esports community's appetite for more contextual and rapid wagering options has led Rivalry.gg to launch one of the most comprehensive live betting platforms in the market.

With the average age of esports fans being much younger than traditional sports audiences, there is a heightened need for sportsbooks to address these demographics in an innovative way. A cornerstone of the Rivalry.gg brand promise is to provide increased fan engagement through a variety of unique product offerings. Live betting is the first of many products to be released that focuses on taking the way fans currently watch matches and elevating that to create a much more dynamic and exciting experience.

Rivalry,gg takes seriously the importance of fandom in esports and beyond its esports sportsbook - it produces meaningful original content, provides deep team & event information, and an engaging platform for watching esports streams directly. Rivalry.gg Co-Founder & CMO Kevin Wimer notes that "as the growth of esports continues to accelerate, at Rivalry.gg we aim to match that pace with a variety of unique betting product offerings, content, and much more. Our background is steeped in this community and we believe our brand proposition of offering a compliant, safe, and trustworthy place to wager on this incredibly exciting sport is beginning to resonate. The launch of live betting is just the beginning of our new product pipeline and we are eager to support and grow alongside this amazing community long into the future."

Rivalry.gg is a dedicated esports sportsbook licensed by the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission. With an initial soft launch in early 2018, Rivalry.gg's goal is to cater solely to the burgeoning esports market by providing an engaging wagering experience, original content, and much more in development to be released.

