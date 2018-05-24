FxPro and McLaren F1 Team Announce Partnership Agreement

LONDON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Online broker FxPro and McLaren F1 Team are delighted to announce a multi-year partnership agreement. From the Monaco Grand Prix (24-27 May), the McLaren MCL33 will feature prominent FxPro branding, highlighting the firm's position as the world's number one online broker.

Zak Brown, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Racing, commented:

"We are pleased to welcomeFxPro as an official partner to the McLaren Formula 1 team. Both FxPro and McLaren are committed to innovation and excellence in their fields, making this a natural partnership. With over 50 domestic and international awards to their name, FxPro have proven their ability to perform at the highest level."

With over 250 million orders executed and up to 7000 orders processed each second, FxPro is well aware of the challenges high pressure, high performance environments present. This partnership underpins the commitment to excellence and innovation shared by McLaren and FxPro.

FxPro CEO, Charalambos Psimolophitis, commented:

"We are proud to be entering this multi-year partnership with McLaren, a team with an illustrious history and exciting future. We always look for partners that share our passion for excellence and success, and McLaren embodies those values perfectly."

Ilya Holeu, Chief Marketing Officer, FxPro, commented:

"FxPro have always been visionary pioneers in everything we do, from multiple world-class sports sponsorships to the way we value our name and the way that we do business. Sports sponsorship has long been a significant part of our outreach program and we are delighted to be partnering with McLaren to take that forward."

Notes to Media

About FxPro: FxPro is an award-winning online broker, serving retail and institutional clients in more than 150 countries. FxPro provides access to competitive pricing and deep liquidity with no-dealing-desk intervention (subject to the FxPro Order Execution Policy) via its advanced trading platforms, superior execution technologies and algorithmic tools.

If you have any questions, please contact PR team, who can be reached by calling +44-(0)-20-7776-9720, or via email at pr@fxpro.com, https://www.fxpro.com/.