VALLOUREC: Rémi Dujon appointed Group General Secretary

Rémi Dujon appointed Group General Secretary

Boulogne-Billancourt, 24 May 2018 - Vallourec announces the appointment of Rémi Dujon as Group General Secretary, member of the Executive Committee and reporting to Olivier Mallet, Member of the Management Board. Rémi is responsible for Legal, Compliance and Sustainable Development. He is also Secretary of the Supervisory Board.

From 2014 to 2018, he held the position of General Counsel of Orange Business Services, in charge of legal, regulatory and compliance, after having held various positions in the legal function of the Orange Group. He brings, as such, 20 years of exposure to international and complex legal projects in a very dynamic and innovative environment.

Rémi Dujon, 49 years old, holds a degree in Business Law (Master II, Reims University).

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 19,500 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120354, Ticker VK) and eligible for the Deferred Settlement System (SRD), Vallourec is included in the following indices: SBF 120 and Next 150.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R2094, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations

Alexandra Fichelson

Guilherme Camara

Tel: +33 (0)1 49 09 39 76

Investor.relations@vallourec.com Press relations

Héloïse Rothenbühler

Tel: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50

heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com



Individual shareholders

Toll Free Number (from France): 0 800 505 110

actionnaires@vallourec.com

















