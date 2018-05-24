CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange: Canada's Most Innovative Early- and Growth-Stage Tech Companies Invited to Apply to CIX Top 20

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2018 / CIX (Canadian Innovation Exchange), officially launched its 2018 website and opened submissions today for the 11th annual CIX Top 20 program, a coveted showcase of Canada's most innovative early- and growth-stage tech companies. Each year, the CIX Top 20 Selection Committee reviews hundreds of submissions from across Canada and selects 20 to present at CIX, taking place on October 22 & 23 in Toronto at the downtown Hilton Toronto.

CIX also announced this year's Co-Chairs: Michael Katchen, Founder & CEO of Wealthsimple, a top Canadian fintech company that provides online investing, and Alison Nankivell, Vice President of Global Scaling at BDC Capital, a subsidiary of BDC supporting Canadian entrepreneurs. "There are some amazing things happening in Canadian tech right now, and I'm excited to help showcase them as CIX co-chair this year," said Michael Katchen, co-founder and CEO, Wealthsimple. "As a previous recipient, I've experienced firsthand the exposure and credibility the CIX Top 20 designation gives early-stage companies, and I'm looking forward to seeing the interesting, diverse, innovative companies and founders on this year's list."



Michael Katchen,

Founder & CEO of Wealthsimple

"We are thrilled that Michael and Alison will be Co-Chairs this year and we're excited to open nominations for the CIX Top 20 program," said CIX Executive Director, Lauren Linton. "CIX Top 20 recipients are an impressive list of Canadian startups, many of whom were 'discovered' at CIX. Past CIX Top 20 companies include Achievers, Axonify, Breather, Busbud, Chango, D-Wave, Figure 1, Fixel, Frank & Oak, Hubba, IGLOO, Influitive, Kobo Books, Miovision, Nuology, ScribbleLive, Thalmic Labs, UrtheCast, Vidyard, Wattpad, Wave and Wealthsimple."

While CIX has always had an internal mandate for gender diversity in its program, this year they are going public with it. "Our commitment is to have a minimum of 30% female speakers, with a goal of 50%," said Alison Nankivell, CIX's 2018 Co-Chair. The speakers will be announced over the summer and the CIX Top 20 companies will be announced in early September. Registration opens this week with a kick off rate of CA$695 for the 2-day summit.

CIX - Canadian Innovation Exchange

CIX is Canada's most exclusive startup investment conference. Invited attendees are founders of Canada's most innovative early- and growth-stage tech companies and global investors and corporates. CIX takes place over two days, Oct 22-23, 2018, in downtown Toronto. http://cixsummit.com/2018/. Companies looking to apply to CIX Top 20 may do so at not cost at http://cixsummit.com/2018/submit_to_present/.

If you would like more information, please call Brooke Wilkinson at 416-617-6545 or email brooke@marigoldpr.com

SOURCE: CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange