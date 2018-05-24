Regulatory News:

Transgene (Paris:TNG) today announces that Management will participate in the upcoming investor events set out below:

Citi: Speed Dating Session @European Healthcare Conference : 20 June 2018 London, United Kingdom

: 20 June 2018 London, United Kingdom Kepler Biotech Days : 21 June 2018 Paris, France

: 21 June 2018 Paris, France Spring Midcap Event: 27 28 June 2018 Paris, France

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG), part of Institut Mérieux, is a publicly traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing infected or cancerous cells. The Company's lead clinical-stage programs are: TG4010, a therapeutic vaccine against non-small cell lung cancer, Pexa-Vec, an oncolytic virus against liver cancer, and TG4001, a therapeutic vaccine against HPV-positive head and neck cancers. The Company has several other programs in clinical development, including TG1050 (chronic hepatitis B) and TG6002 (solid tumors).

With its proprietary Invir.IOTM, Transgene builds on its expertise in viral vectors engineering to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

Transgene is based in Strasbourg, France, and has additional operations in Lyon, as well as a joint venture in China. Additional information about Transgene is available at www.transgene.fr.

