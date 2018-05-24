sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,305 Euro		-0,005
-1,45 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
24.05.2018 | 18:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 24

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:24 May 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):175,081
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.8000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.5500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.7310

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,415,489,206 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,415,489,206 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

24 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
381226.5516:25:57London Stock Exchange
443026.5516:21:47London Stock Exchange
205126.6015:58:23London Stock Exchange
235026.6015:58:23London Stock Exchange
417726.6015:46:47London Stock Exchange
380926.6515:45:59London Stock Exchange
86326.6515:45:58London Stock Exchange
281226.6515:45:57London Stock Exchange
459026.7015:34:47London Stock Exchange
466926.7514:51:48London Stock Exchange
2575226.7514:25:39London Stock Exchange
369926.7513:51:49London Stock Exchange
801726.75 13:51:49London Stock Exchange
889426.7513:51:48London Stock Exchange
389626.7513:51:46London Stock Exchange
176826.7513:51:33London Stock Exchange
198426.7513:51:33London Stock Exchange
375426.7513:40:27London Stock Exchange
426626.7512:05:47London Stock Exchange
624026.7512:02:47London Stock Exchange
1334526.7512:02:47London Stock Exchange
891026.7512:02:17London Stock Exchange
275426.7511:58:58London Stock Exchange
184726.7511:58:58London Stock Exchange
387826.7511:48:58London Stock Exchange
775826.7511:48:58London Stock Exchange
4126.7511:46:29London Stock Exchange
490026.7511:27:57London Stock Exchange
498826.7510:54:56London Stock Exchange
4026.7510:43:08London Stock Exchange
387526.8010:05:31London Stock Exchange
386926.8009:56:07London Stock Exchange
409026.8009:56:07London Stock Exchange
1027226.7509:56:00London Stock Exchange
4726.7509:52:07London Stock Exchange
263426.7509:52:07London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire