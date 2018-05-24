Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 24 May 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 175,081 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.8000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.5500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.7310

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,415,489,206 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,415,489,206 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

24 MAY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3812 26.55 16:25:57 London Stock Exchange 4430 26.55 16:21:47 London Stock Exchange 2051 26.60 15:58:23 London Stock Exchange 2350 26.60 15:58:23 London Stock Exchange 4177 26.60 15:46:47 London Stock Exchange 3809 26.65 15:45:59 London Stock Exchange 863 26.65 15:45:58 London Stock Exchange 2812 26.65 15:45:57 London Stock Exchange 4590 26.70 15:34:47 London Stock Exchange 4669 26.75 14:51:48 London Stock Exchange 25752 26.75 14:25:39 London Stock Exchange 3699 26.75 13:51:49 London Stock Exchange 8017 26.75 13:51:49 London Stock Exchange 8894 26.75 13:51:48 London Stock Exchange 3896 26.75 13:51:46 London Stock Exchange 1768 26.75 13:51:33 London Stock Exchange 1984 26.75 13:51:33 London Stock Exchange 3754 26.75 13:40:27 London Stock Exchange 4266 26.75 12:05:47 London Stock Exchange 6240 26.75 12:02:47 London Stock Exchange 13345 26.75 12:02:47 London Stock Exchange 8910 26.75 12:02:17 London Stock Exchange 2754 26.75 11:58:58 London Stock Exchange 1847 26.75 11:58:58 London Stock Exchange 3878 26.75 11:48:58 London Stock Exchange 7758 26.75 11:48:58 London Stock Exchange 41 26.75 11:46:29 London Stock Exchange 4900 26.75 11:27:57 London Stock Exchange 4988 26.75 10:54:56 London Stock Exchange 40 26.75 10:43:08 London Stock Exchange 3875 26.80 10:05:31 London Stock Exchange 3869 26.80 09:56:07 London Stock Exchange 4090 26.80 09:56:07 London Stock Exchange 10272 26.75 09:56:00 London Stock Exchange 47 26.75 09:52:07 London Stock Exchange 2634 26.75 09:52:07 London Stock Exchange

