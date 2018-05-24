Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Fourth Interim Dividend and Special Dividend

The Directors are pleased to declare a fourth interim dividend for the year ended 31 March 2018 of 4.45p per Ordinary Share. In addition, the Board have also declared a Special Dividend of 0.80p per Ordinary Share. This gives a total of 5.25p per Ordinary Share. These dividends are both payable on 29 June 2018 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 8 June 2018. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 7 June 2018.

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

24 May 2018

Contacts:

Paul Griggs

Nick Black

020 3753 1000