Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
London, May 24
Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
HEADLINE: Fourth Interim Dividend and Special Dividend
The Directors are pleased to declare a fourth interim dividend for the year ended 31 March 2018 of 4.45p per Ordinary Share. In addition, the Board have also declared a Special Dividend of 0.80p per Ordinary Share. This gives a total of 5.25p per Ordinary Share. These dividends are both payable on 29 June 2018 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 8 June 2018. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 7 June 2018.
24 May 2018
