RUBIS SCA RUBIS: Results from the capital increase reserved for Group employees 24-May-2018 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. The original French version takes precedence over this translation Paris, May 24, 2018 at 5:35 pm Press release regarding ongoing information Rubis had announced, on February 7, 2018, a capital increase reserved for eligible employees of the companies belonging to the Corporate Savings Plan, Rubis Avenir. The maximum nominal amount authorized by the shareholders at the June 8th, 2017 meeting was EUR700,000 (560,000 Rubis shares). The subscription price had been set at EUR47.19, which, pursuant to Article L 3332-19 of the French Labor Code, represents 80% of the average of the opening rates quoted during the 20 trading days preceding the decision of the Board of Management of January 18, 2018. The subscription period was extended from March 30 to April 20, 2018. The funds invested into Rubis shares through FCPE Rubis Avenir will be available at the end of a 5-year lock-up period, except in the case of an early release. At the end of the subscription, Rubis confirmed that 629 employees, or 68.67% of the eligible employees, thus subscribed to the capital increase, in the amount of EUR5,567,334.63. 117,977 new ordinary shares (or 0.12% of outstanding shares) were issued on May 24, 2018 The new shares are eligible for dividends as of January 1, 2018 and they are not entitled to the dividend in respect of the 2017 financial year. They are considered to be of the same rank as existing shares. Their acceptance for trading on the Euronext Paris market was requested as from their issuance, on a second listing line, in comparison with the existing shares. At the end of this transaction, the share capital of Rubis was brought up to EUR119,005,098.75, divided into 95,201,339 ordinary shares and into 2,710 preferred shares, with a nominal value of EUR1.25. This press release constitutes the regulated information required pursuant to articles 212-4 5° and 212-5 6° of the AMF General Regulation and article 14 of instruction 2005-11 of December 13, 2005, issued as a press release in accordance with the Article 221-3 of the AMF General Regulation. *** Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: RUBIS: Results from the capital increase reserved for Group employees Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QJFCQJCEHN [1] Language: English Company: RUBIS SCA 105, avenue Raymond-Poincaré 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Other news releases End of Announcement EQS News Service 689269 24-May-2018 CET/CEST 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8b528e7e56a2d8f3db90af69486904e7&application_id=689269&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

