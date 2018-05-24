Company will Host Symposium to Explore the Use of RenalGuard-Guided Diuretic Therapy in Optimizing Fluid Management for Patients with Heart Failure

RenalGuard Solutions, Inc., a medical device company focused on innovative fluid management technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets, today announced that new data from a clinical trial studying RenalGuard-Guided Diuretic Therapy will be presented as a late breaking abstract at Heart Failure 2018, the annual meeting of the Heart Failure Association of the European Society of Cardiology, held this year in Vienna, Austria. The study evaluates the use of RenalGuard as a treatment for patients who are fluid-overloaded due to heart failure.

The company also announced it will host an exclusive Satellite Symposium at Heart Failure 2018: "Problems and Optimization of Volume Management in Patients with Acute Heart Failure" on May 26.

"A number of studies have demonstrated the ability of RenalGuard to manage fluid levels with precision and predictability in patients with heart failure," said Jim Dillon, CEO of RenalGuard Solutions. "We are very excited to see Prof. Ponikowski present his clinical trial results using RenalGuard to guide diuretic therapy."

RenalGuard Solutions activities at Heart Failure 2018 include:

Late Breaking Clinical Trial I Acute Heart Failure

A Prospective Study to Evaluate the Treatment of Patients with Acute Decompensated Heart Failure Using the RenalGuard System

Saturday, May 26, 2018; 9.45 CET; Vienna-Austria Room

Presenter: Professor Piotr Ponikowski, Wroclaw Medical University, 4th Military Hospital, Wroclaw, Poland

Satellite Symposium

Problems and Optimization of Volume Management in Patients with Acute Heart Failure

Saturday, May 26, 2018; 13.30-14.30 CET; The Hub Ljubljana Room

Chairperson: Professor Piotr Ponikowski

Panelists: Professor Wilfried Mullens, Department of Cardiology, Ziekenhuis Oost-Limburg, Genk, Belgium; Dr. Howard Levin, RenalGuard Solutions/Coridea, LLC, New York, USA

For more information about RenalGuard Solutions and RenalGuard-Guided Diuretic Therapy, Heart Failure 2018 attendees are encouraged to visit booth G400 in the exhibit hall. The RenalGuard System is CE-marked and is being sold in Europe and in certain countries around the world through a network of distributors. It is available for investigational use in the United States.

About RenalGuard-Guided Diuretic Therapy

RenalGuard-Guided Diuretic Therapy is designed to manage fluids during diuretic therapy for congestive heart failure patients and may relieve a number of symptoms related to congestive heart failure. By enabling precise and predictable management of a patient's fluid levels, RenalGuard-Guided Diuretic Therapy has the potential to give physicians better control over diuretic therapy.

About RenalGuard Solutions, Inc.

RenalGuard Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company focused on innovative fluid management technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The CIN-RG RenalGuard pivotal study is underway in the United States to support a planned Premarket Approval submission with the Food and Drug Administration in 2018. For further information, please visit the company's website at https://www.renalguard.com/ and follow us on Twitter at @RenalGuard.

