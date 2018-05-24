Budget footwear retailer Shoe Zone issued its interim results for the six months ended 31 March on Thursday, reporting revenue growth of 1.1% to £73.7m. The AIM-traded firm said its product margins remained "strong" at 60.6%, down slightly from 62.8% at the same time last year. Its statutory profit before tax rose to £1.0m from £0.3m, with cash at period end increasing to £5.9m from £4.6m year-on-year. Statutory earnings per share were 1.70p - a sizeable improvement on the 0.50p reported at ...

