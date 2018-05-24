Software company Oxford Metrics announced the sale of Yotta Surveying to construction and civil engineering company Ginger Group on Thursday. The AIM-traded firm said the sale completed the disposal process it first announced in June last year, and was in line with its strategy. It said Yotta Surveying provides highways surveying services to government agencies, local government and major infrastructure contractors. The sale was to Ginger Group for a cash consideration of £1.0m, with the ...

