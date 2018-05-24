SRT Marine Systems, an AIM-listed provider of maritime tracking, monitoring and management systems, confirmed on Thursday that it is in talks with certain institutional and other investors about a fundraising. Noting press speculation, the company said it was in discussions with regard to a proposed equity fundraising at between 25p and 30p per ordinary share and a further issue of loan notes to raise a total of around £6m. SRT said a further announcement will be made in due course as ...

