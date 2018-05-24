Wall Street moved lower at the open on Thursday amid growing geopolitical concerns, with worries about trade talks with China and Trump's decision to pull out of a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un weighing on investors' minds. At 1510 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were down 0.53% to 24,755.15 and 0.47% to 2,720.33, respectively, while the Nasdaq had lost 0.36% to 7,399.09. Trump told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that a planned summit between the two ...

