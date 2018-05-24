US President Donald Trump on Thursday released a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that effectively cancels their planned summit in Singapore on 12 June. The letter adds a twist to recent attempts to move diplomatically towards the denuclearisation of the Hermit Kingdom and said the cancellation of what would have been a historic meeting between the two leaders was "for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world." In the letter, Trump wrote: "Sadly, based on the ...

