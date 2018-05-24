UK based Travel Insurance provider, Globelink International, has announced an increase to the upper age limit on their Travel Insurance products to age 89 for people living anywhere in Europe.

Previously capped at age 84, customers up to age 89 can now purchase a Globelink Travel Insurance Policy, available to people living in the UK, or anywhere in the European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA).

"Age doesn't diminish your desire to travel. In fact, the older we get, the more likely we are to have the free time and spare cash to do so." said Globelink Managing Director, Christina Sharp.

"The Travel Industry consistently reports that it's the over 65's who travel overseas more frequently and for longer periods of time, and this is borne out by our own experience, so we've increased our age limit to meet this growing trend of progressively senior travellers

Trips of up to three months at a time are covered, in recognition of this age group's flexibility to travel overseas for longer periods of time. Customers can make enquiries or purchase directly from the Website by visiting https://www.globelink.co.uk/wizard/step1.htmlor by calling Globelink Internationals UK based Customer Services team on +44 (0)1353 699082.

About Globelink Travel Insurance

Globelink International is an independent travel insurance provider with over 20 years' experience in delivering Travel Insurance products for people living anywhere in the EU and EEA. Products available for seniors, families, backpackers, and also to Australian, New Zealand and South African passport holders living in Europe. All Globelink Travel Insurance products include free Cruise Cover and over 120 Adventure Activities, and 50 Pre-Existing Medical Conditions as standard, including common ailments like high blood pressure, diabetes, gastric reflux, hypertension and more. Visit https://www.globelink.co.ukGlobelink are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, firm reference 300144.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524006005/en/

Contacts:

Globelink

Max Brenson

max@globelink.co.uk

globelink@globelink.co.uk

+441353699082