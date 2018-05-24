Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS 24-May-2018 / 19:20 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE May 24, 2018 Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", the "Company") NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND FOR FY 2017 Moscow - The Board of Directors of MMC Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest refined nickel and palladium producer, has set the Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM) date on June 28, 2018 and the AGM record (the list of shareholders eligible to vote) date on June 4, 2018. The Board of Directors has recommended for the AGM approval the final dividend for the financial year 2017 in the amount of RUB 607.98 per ordinary share (approximately USD 9.87 at the RUB/USD exchange rate the Russian Central Bank as of May 24, 2018). The Board of Directors has proposed to set the dividend record date (the list of shareholders entitled to the dividend) on July 17, 2018. The final dividend in total will amount to RUB 96.2 bn (approximately USD 1,562 mln at the RUB/USD exchange rate of the Russian Central Bank as of May 24, 2018). Taking into account the interim dividend paid for six months 2017 (for a total amount of USD 600 mln) the total dividend distribution for the year 2017 will amount to USD 2,162 mln. The list of candidates nominated to the Board of Directors for AGM approval includes the following persons: · Gareth Penny, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Edcon Group; Non-Executive Director Julius Baer Holding Ltd, Amulet Diamond Corp. · Andrei Bougrov, Senior Vice-President, MMC Norilsk Nickel · Sergei Barbashev, General Director, Chairman of the Management Board, Interros Holding Company LLC · Alexey Bashkirov, Deputy CEO, Investments, member of the Management Board, Interros Holding Company LLC; Managing Director, Winter Capital Advisors LLC · Andrey Likhachev, CEO, Rublevo-Arkhangelskoye · Sergey Bratukhin, President, CIS Investment Advisers LLC · Artem Volynets, CEO, ACG Amur Capital Group Ltd · Marianna Zakharova, First Vice-President, General Counsel, MMC Norilsk Nickel · Stalbek Mishakov, Adviser to President, RUSAL Global Management B.V.; Deputy General Director, EN+ Management LLC · Maxim Sokov, CEO, En+ Management LLC; President, En+ Group Plc · Vladislav Soloviev, President, RUSAL Global Management B.V.; President, United Company RUSAL Plc; CEO, EN+ Group Plc · Robert Edwards, Director, GB Minerals Ltd.; Principal, Highcross Resources Ltd · Roger Munnings, Independent director, PJSC LUKoil and PJSC Sistema The list of candidates nominated to the Audit Commission for AGM approval includes the following persons: · Artur Arustamov, Director for Price Management and Business Activity Control of the Branch, En+ Management LLC · Georgiy Svanidze, Director of Financial Department, Interros Holding Company LLC · Vladimir Shilkov, Director of Investment Department, CIS Investment Advisers LLC · Anna Masalova, CFO, Moscow-McDonald's · Elena Yanevich, CEO, Interpromlising LLC This announcement contains inside information in accordance with Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 of 16 April 2014. Full name and position of person making the announcement - Vladimir Zhukov, Vice - president, Investor Relations ABOUT THE COMPANY PJSC «MMC NORILSK NICKEL» is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of refined nickel and palladium and a leading producer of platinum, cobalt, copper and rhodium. The company also produces gold, silver, iridium, selenium, ruthenium and tellurium. The production units of «NORILSK NICKEL» Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Chita region in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges. PJSC «MMC «NORILSK NICKEL» ADRs trade over the counter in the US and on the London and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 5583 EQS News ID: 689473 End of Announcement EQS News Service

