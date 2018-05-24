North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.: North American Cannabis Holdings and Puration Preview Major Announcement Coming Next Week

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2018 / North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: USMJ) and Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) today announced a shareholder update presentation scheduled for one week from today, on Thursday, May 31. Combined management of the two companies will present a major strategic update designed to benefit the shareholders of both companies. USMJ and PURA have a common controlling shareholder and an overlapping shareholder base in conjunction with a USMJ operational spinoff that resulted in a dividend of PURA stock to USMJ shareholders. The presentation next week includes details on a coming new dividend strategy structured to include newco stock issuances to both the shareholders of USMJ and PURA. The presentation will cover new developments in the two companies' cannabis infused beverage business, cannabis-themed restaurant business, and new cannabis cultivation ventures.

For more information on North American Cannabis Holdings and Puration, visit http://www.aciconglomerated.com/.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

For More Information, Contact:

Steven Rash

1-800-861-1350

info@aciconglomerated.com

SOURCE: North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.