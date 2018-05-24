Exploration and development company Thor Mining welcomed the inclusion of tungsten on the US department of the interior's list of critical minerals. Tungsten had been under consideration for the list for months and its inclusion is important for Thor as the resource is the primary resource material at the AIM traded firm's wholly-owned Pilot Mountain project in Nevada, which also contains copper and silver. Mick Billing, chairman of Thor Mining, said: "With Pilot Mountain situated in the State ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...