Friday's second reading of UK gross domestic product has the potential for the disappointing growth in the first quarter to be upgraded, though economists are not confident. After economic growth crawled to a five year low of 0.1% in the first three months of the year from 0.4% at the end of last year, the Bank of England trimmed its growth forecast for the year and rowed back on its rate-hike plans. The forecast is for Friday's second estimate of GDP at 0930 BST to remain at 0.1%, due to weak ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...