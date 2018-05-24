Talbot Underwriting Ltd ("Talbot") today announced that Kevin Lee has joined their global Construction team as Construction Underwriter based in Singapore.

Kevin will be responsible for developing the construction practice in Asia Pacific. Previously, he was Head of Engineering at Allianz Global Corporate Specialty. Kevin has also held a variety of senior positions in the region, including Hong Kong, Singapore, and South Korea. He holds a Master of Science degree in Risk Management Insurance from Temple University, Philadelphia.

John Ewington, Talbot Singapore CEO said, "Kevin's experience in global construction and property, and in Asia Pacific, will further strengthen our team. His appointment demonstrates our continued commitment to our clients and broking partners in this class and region. We are excited to have him join."

James Skinner, Chief Underwriting Office of Talbot, based in London added, "I am thrilled that we have added Kevin to the team. Talbot continues to support the Lloyd's Asia Construction Consortium through our Singapore platform, and Kevin's depth of knowledge will build upon our previous successes in doing so."

Kevin joins the global Construction team at Talbot, which includes Simon Wilcock, Rupert Allhusen, and Alex Fox in London, Daniel Villafaina in Miami, Chris Sonneman in New York, and Samuel Raj in Dubai

Talbot provides insurance cover globally for all forms of on-shore construction, including Delay In Start Up and Third Party Liability. Major capital projects are the primary focus on a direct or facultative subscription basis. No classes within Erection All Risks or Construction All Risks are excluded. The Talbot Construction team participate on both owner-controlled programmes on a project specific basis globally, and contractor-controlled single project/annual placements. Talbot is a member of the Construction Consortium at Lloyd's in London and Singapore.

For more information, please contact Talbot's Construction team.

About Talbot

Talbot is the global brand used by Talbot Underwriting Ltd companies which operate within the Lloyd's insurance market, through Syndicate 1183. Talbot focuses on underwriting a number of specialty classes including marine, marine liabilities, aviation, transport, energy, terrorism, political risk, crisis management, kidnap ransom, construction, contingency, cyber, financial lines, property and treaty reinsurance. Talbot is wholly owned by Validus Holdings, Ltd.

About Validus Holdings, Ltd.

Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) is a leading global provider of reinsurance, insurance, and asset management services. Validus companies maintain a worldwide presence with more than 1,000 employees in 17 offices. Learn more at validusholdings.com.

