TIE Kinetix (Euronext Amsterdam: TIE), the leading provider of cloud-managed Business Integration, E-Commerce, Demand Generation, and Business Analytics services, announced today that it has launched a new offering as part of its FLOW Partner Automation platform to significantly reduce costs for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud users.

With the new offering, brands and manufacturers are no longer limited in engaging and collaborating with partners due to the increasing cost of the solution. The FLOW Partner Automation platform offers seamless integration with Salesforce at a fixed cost with no limit on the amount of partners, unique users and partner activities. All partners in Salesforce can automatically enroll, onboard and sync with FLOW Partner Automation. This removes the need for brands and manufacturers to buy licenses for partners and unique users, leading to a cost reduction up to 98%.

FLOW enables partner engagement and collaboration for processes like Lead Distribution, Lead Management, Lead Conversion and more. Additional features for partners like MDF Management, Content Syndication, Campaigns, AdWords for the Channel, Marketing Collateral and Vendor Market Place are available in the FLOW Partner Automation platform.

Brands and manufacturers can now focus on maximizing the business through all large, midsized and small partners instead of restricting partner engagement and success due to cost considerations. FLOW Partner Automation from TIE Kinetix removes all boundaries and blockers in marketing, sales and fulfillment through the partner community. It enables collaboration and engagement with independent channel and trading partners to seamlessly work together and operate as one company from the end user perspective.

According to the recently published The Forrester Wave: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2018: "TIE Kinetix is a good fit for global brands that are looking for low-code, flexible solutions that are easy to implement and integrate and that fit within a budget."

Jan Sundelin, CEO of TIE Kinetix: "FLOW Partner Automation seamlessly integrates with all major systems and solutions like Salesforce Partner Community Cloud to further reduce the costs needed in running a successful channel program. We focus on automating all the steps that large, mid-sized and small partners need to execute and deploy marketing programs, content updates and generate and follow-up on leads. Limiting and restricting vendors and manufacturers in their success due to the costs of a solution, doesn't fit in our vision."

About TIE Kinetix

TIE Kinetix transforms the digital supply chain by providing Total Integrated E-Commerce solutions. These solutions maximize revenue opportunities by minimizing the energy required to market, sell, fulfill, and optimize online.

Customers and partners of TIE Kinetix constantly benefit from innovative, field-tested, state-of-the-art technologies, backed by 30 years of experience and prestigious awards. TIE Kinetix makes technology to perform, such that customers and partners can focus on their core business. TIE Kinetix is a public company and has offices in the United States, the Netherlands, France, Germany, United Kingdom, and Australia.

For more information:

TIE Kinetix N.V.

Patrick van Boom

De Corridor 5d

3621 ZA Breukelen



T: +31-88-369-8000

E: info@TIEKinetix.com

W: www.TIEKinetix.com

Follow TIE Kinetix on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TIEKinetix

Follow TIE Kinetix on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/TIE-Kinetix

Follow TIE Kinetix on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TIEKinetix

END OF PRESS RELEASE

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005915/en/

Contacts:

TIE Kinetix

Patrick van Boom, Chief Marketing Officer

Marketing@TIEKinetix.com