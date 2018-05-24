European competition regulators are forcing Russian gas giant Gazprom to supply gas at competitive prices in central and eastern Europe. After finding that Gazprom had breached antitrust rules in several Central and Eastern European countries, enabling the group to charge higher gas prices in five EU member states, the European Commission on Thursday imposed four "obligations" that it said would enable the free flow of gas at competitive prices in the region. This detailed set of rules ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...