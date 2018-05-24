Technavio's latest market research report on the global rehabilitation robots market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global rehabilitation robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 27%during the forecast period. The rising instances of strokes, injuries, and neurological diseases is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The increase in the number of people diagnosed with conditions that affect mobility such as strokes, spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and cerebral palsy are the key factors driving the global rehabilitation robots market. In developed countries, more individuals are expected to invest in rehabilitation robots for recovery and better-quality owing to the increase in awareness of robot-assisted treatments and high disposable income per capita.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in aging population as one of the key emerging trends in the global rehabilitation robots market:

Increase in aging population

In 2017, the global population above the age of 65 represented more than 10% of the total global population. Governments of various countries are taking initiatives to improve access to healthcare as the aging population is more vulnerable to chronic ailments. Such initiatives are expected to augment the demand for rehabilitation robots.

In developed countries of North America and Europe, the adoption of therapeutic rehabilitation robots for providing physical assistance to elderly patients has increased. Developing regions such as APAC and South America are also expected to witness significant growth in terms of adoption of rehabilitation robots, especially among elderly patients. The implementation of rehabilitation robots is expected to increase in the coming years.

"The incidence of ambulatory disabilities with age is increasing with lifestyle changes and this is happening in a scenario where the workforce, comprising caregivers and nurses, is seeing a decline. This leads to an increased need for technologies that can help patients, particularly those with issues related to mobility," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on robotics

Global rehabilitation robots market segmentation

This market research report segments the global rehabilitation robots market into the following products (UERR, LERR, TRR, and FE) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The UERR segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 38% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing product is FE, which will account for nearly 20% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global rehabilitation robots market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 43%. By 2022, the Americas is expected to continue dominating the market and register the highest growth rate.

