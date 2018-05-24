Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2018) - KWG Resources Inc. (CSE: KWG.A) (CSE: KWG) (OTC: KWGBF) (FSE: KW6) ("KWG") is pleased to host the Honourable Maxime Bernier in a post provincial election talk on mining in Ontario, June 14th, 2018, at the KWG offices.

"Maxime Bernier supports our vision that the development of the Ring of Fire can be expedited by the needed transportation infrastructure being built and owned by a transportation authority", commented KWG CEO Frank Smeenk.

Said Mr. Bernier, "As a politician, I know that it's the private sector that creates jobs and I will always support entrepreneurs with the right free market policies. And the genius of the stand-alone self-financing transportation authorities would appear tailor-made for the Ring of Fire's development."

About KWG:

KWG is the Operator of the Black Horse Joint Venture after acquiring a vested 50% interest through Bold Ventures Inc. which is carried for 10% (20% of KWG's equity in the JV) by KWG funding all exploration expenditures. KWG also owns 100% of Canada Chrome Corporation which has staked claims and conducted a surveying and soil testing program, originally for the engineering and construction of a railroad to the Ring of Fire from Aroland, Ontario. KWG subsequently acquired intellectual property interests, including a method for the direct reduction of chromite to metalized iron and chrome using natural gas. KWG subsidiary, Muketi Metallurgical LP, is prosecuting two chromite-refining patent applications in Canada, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, and USA. The national phase filings are under review in each of those jurisdictions, save that Canada, South Africa and Kazakhstan have now each issued a Patent for the direct reduction method.

For further information, please contact:

Bruce Hodgman, Vice-President: 416-642-3575 ~ info@kwgresources.com

