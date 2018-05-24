Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2018) - Pacific Booker Minerals' (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) audited financial statements for the year ended January 31, 2018 and the Management's Discussion and Analysis (Form 51-102F1) for the year ended January 31, 2018 have been filed on sedar and are available for downloading on our website at http://www.pacificbooker.com/financials.htm. If you would prefer, please complete the area on that page to request a copy sent by regular mail. The mailing information provided will be used for that purpose only.

Also, the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the Company's office on Thursday, June 28th, at 1:30 pm.

Also, PBM would like to advise our followers that we have done an analysis of the 2012 EAO referral documents and the communications at the time of the referral and have posted a document on our website at http://www.pacificbooker.com/reports.htm.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"John Plourde"

John Plourde, Director

