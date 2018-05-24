The global rural clinical and healthcare logistics market will grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524006221/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global rural clinical and healthcare logistics market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A major factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in global demand for pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The increase in average life expectancy has promoted the increase in the global pharmaceutical sales. The global medical devices market is also expected to witness growth due to the revamping of the global manufacturing industry. For efficient transporting, warehousing, and distributing of pharmaceuticals and medical devices in large volumes to rural areas, manufacturing companies require specialized healthcare logistics services.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of blockchain technology in the logistics industry as one of the key emerging trends in the global rural clinical and healthcare logistics market:

Introduction of blockchain technology in the logistics industry

A blockchain technology is a digital platform that provides distributed transaction ledger, which helps various stakeholders in maintaining identical copies on multiple computer-controlled systems. In general, blockchain technology system uses a thread of cryptographically protected records and details of transactions for all stakeholders in the supply chain and distributes records across a network of related computer systems, thereby eliminating the requirement of a central authority to maintain records.

"Various logistic companies are implementing blockchain technology in their supply chain for improving efficiency and data security in the supply chain. The use of blockchain technology in rural clinical healthcare logistics will streamline the supply chain operations and will expedite the sharing of information and data," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on transportation and distribution

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global rural clinical and healthcare logistics market segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global rural clinical and healthcare logistics market based on service (transportation and warehousing) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

APAC was the largest shareholder for the global rural clinical and healthcare logistics market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 40%. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to grow steadily, by posting an increase in market share of about 0.69% during the forecast period.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524006221/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com