Technavio market research analysts forecast the global smart furniture marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during 2018-2022. The increase in online retailing is a key trend, which is expected to have a significant impact on the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524006234/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global smart furniture market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Online retailing is a mode of conducting business by leveraging the internet. It eliminates the need for physical stores, holding huge inventories, and other related costs. It enhances visibility by eliminating geographical restrictions. It also offers products at competitive prices owing to lower overhead costs. Therefore, most furniture manufacturers are selling their furniture online. Smart furniture brands such as Steelcase, Sobro, and Space Max actively sell their products online through their own websites or through popular retail websites such as Amazon.com or eBay.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio researchers identify the growth in the real estate sector as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global smart furniture market:

Growth in the real estate sector

The global real-estate industry has been witnessing high growth over the last two decades due to the development of residential buildings, offices spaces, and commercial complexes. The real-estate industry is also moving towards technological advances and upgrades.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for furniture and home furnishing research, "Numerous factors such as the shift in demographics, differentiated style of the millennials, growing urbanization, rise in disposable income, and longevity of baby-boomers are influencing furniture vendors to come up with novel product offerings which attract huge investments in office and personal use furniture. Such developments augur well for the growth of the global smart furniture market during the forecast period."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global smart furniture market segmentation and analysis

This market research report segments the global smart furniture marketby application (commercial and residential segments), distribution channel (offline and online) and key regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas dominated the market with 66% share of the market, followed by the EMEA and APAC in 2017. The market share of all the regions will remain relatively constant over the forecast period with a slight variation of less than 0.5%. High demand from the commercial and corporate sectors is leading to the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing use of smart products across industries is expected to positively influence the purchase of smart furniture through 2022.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524006234/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com