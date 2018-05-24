Technavio projects the global wine logistics marketto post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2018-2022. The rising demand for wine in China is a key driver, which is expected to positively impact market growth during the forecast period. The demand for wine in China has increased drastically since 2011 and is expected to increase further in the coming years. This increase in demand should trigger the wine logistics in the country. The domestic distribution of imported wine is expected to positively impact the demand for roadways wine transportation.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing online wine retailing as one of the key emerging trends in the global wine logistics market:

Growing online wine retailing

Fast delivery services and competitive selling prices are increasing the demand for online wine retailing across the globe. Small and local vendors can make their products available online and are finding success in reaching premium customers across the globe. The online distribution channel is expected to record the fastest growth compared to all other distribution channels. In 2017, the online channel contributed more than 9% of all global wine sales.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for transportation and distribution research, "The growing online retailing of wine will increase the demand for logistics functions such as same-day delivery and next-day delivery. Many established logistics players are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to improve and expand their delivery services."

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the global wine logistics market by services (transportation and warehousing and value-added services), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, the global wine logistics market was led by EMEA which accounted for 42% share followed by the Americas and APAC. The Americas and APAC are expected to witness an increase in their market share over the forecast period, while EMEA will see a commensurate decline in its market share.

