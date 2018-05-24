

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Drug giant Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has agreed to pay $23.85 million to settle allegations that that it used a foundation as a conduit to pay the copays of Medicare patients taking three Pfizer drugs, in violation of the False Claims Act, the Justice Department announced Thursday.



Under the Anti-Kickback Statute, a pharmaceutical company is prohibited from offering, directly or indirectly, any remuneration-which includes paying patients' copay obligations-to induce Medicare patients to purchase the company's drugs.



When a Medicare beneficiary obtains a prescription drug covered by Medicare Part B or Part D, the beneficiary may be required to make a partial payment, which may take the form of a copayment, coinsurance, or deductible.



The government alleged that Pfizer used a foundation as a conduit to pay the copay obligations of Medicare patients taking three Pfizer drugs: Sutent and Inlyta, which both treat renal cell carcinoma, and Tikosyn, which treats arrhythmia in patients with atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter.



The government alleged that, in order to generate revenue, and instead of giving Sutent and Inlyta to Medicare patients who met the financial qualifications of Pfizer's existing free drug program, Pfizer used a third-party specialty pharmacy to transition certain patients to the foundation, which covered the patients' Medicare copays.



'Kickbacks undermine the independence of physician and patient decision-making, and raise healthcare costs,' said Acting Assistant Attorney General Chad A. Readler of the Justice Department's Civil Division. 'As today's settlement makes clear, the Department will hold accountable drug companies that pay illegal kickbacks-whether directly or indirectly-to undermine taxpayer funded healthcare programs, including Medicare.'



