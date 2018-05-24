SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Synacor, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 4, 2018 - SYNC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Synacor, Inc. ("Synacor") (NASDAQ: SYNC) between May 4, 2016 and March 15, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Synacor was unlikely to receive significant revenues from its contract with AT&T until 2018; (ii) as such, the Company's revenue forecasts issued during the Class Period were materially false and misleading; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Synacor shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

On August 9, 2017, Synacor issued a press release announcing that "The joint AT&T-Synacor team has made the strategic decision to prioritize portal engagement right now over monetization." Synacor CEO Himesh Bhise was quoted as stating that "a significant portion of the revenue that we were expecting in Q3 and Q4 this year is delayed to 2018, and we are adjusting our financial guidance for 2017 accordingly."

If you suffered a loss in Synacor you have until June 4, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

