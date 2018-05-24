Technavio market research analysts forecast the global crosslinked polyethylene market to grow to USD 7,863 million by 2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524006265/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global crosslinked polyethylene market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global crosslinked polyethylene market into the following applications (plumbing, electric cables, and auto parts), products (linear low-density crosslinked polyethylene, low-density crosslinked polyethylene, and high-density crosslinked polyethylene), technologies (peroxide method, cure method, and electron beam process), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the low cost of crosslinked polyethylene as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global crosslinked polyethylene market:

Low cost of crosslinked polyethylene

Along with being heat and chemical-resistant, crosslinked polyethylene is very strong. This makes it the best choice for substituting the currently used products such as PVC, copper tubes, and plastic insulations. In terms of long term cost, crosslinked polyethylene costs less than any other polymer. The useful life of the product is considered to calculate the overall cost of a crosslinked polyethylene product. In case of a plumbing system, the cost of installation will be high. The overall cost of the product will also include transportation and labor costs. Hence, if the product has a long life, then the overall cost will automatically reduce. The cost of crosslinked polyethylene material is nearly 20% less than copper or steel, which are used for making pipes.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for plastics, polymers, and elastomers, "Installation of copper pipes require several connections which increases the cost of installation. There will be a need for connecting two or more pipes together, if the required length of the pipe is less, it will also increase the number of connections. In case of plumbing, crosslinked polyethylene pipes can be of any length which reduces the number of connecting parts required while using crosslinked polyethylene. While using crosslinked polyethylene for plumbing, there is no need for installation fixtures."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global crosslinked polyethylene market segmentation

Of the three major applications, the plumbing segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 48% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to increase by 2022. The fastest growing application is auto parts, which will account for nearly 20% of the total market share by 2022.

APAC was the leading region for the global crosslinked polyethylene market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 49%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness a decline in market share, whereas the Americas and EMEA will register a positive growth.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524006265/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com