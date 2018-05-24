Champagne Pol Roger is delighted that the Pol Roger Brut Reserve Non Vintage was served at the reception at Windsor Castle following the wedding of His Royal Highness Prince Harry of Wales to Ms. Meghan Markle on 19th May 2018.

Here is the menu that was served to the guests:

https://www.royal.uk/lunchtime-reception-0

About Champagne Pol Roger -- Pol Roger takes extreme pride in more than 160 years producing some of the world's finest Champagne. Founded in 1849, Pol Roger is one of only a few Grande Marque Champagne houses that remains family owned and operated.

ABOUT FREDERICK WILDMAN AND SONS -- Importers of fine wines and spirits since 1934, the familiar Frederick Wildman and Sons, Ltd., oval is found on every bottle sold and is recognized around the world as a symbol of quality assurance.

For more information on Champagne Pol Roger, and all Frederick Wildman brands, please contact: Odila Galer-Noel (212) 230-0911 or o.galer-noel@frederickwildman.com. Visit facebook.com/frederickwildman.

Notes to Editors: Bottle Images, labels and samples are available upon request.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524006294/en/

Contacts:

Frederick Wildman and Sons, Ltd.

Odila Galer-Noel, 212-230-0911

o.galer-noel@frederickwildman.com