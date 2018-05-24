Churchill Living joins forces with UDR to debut new high-end Furnished Apartments available for move in beginning June 6, 2018!

Hawthorne, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2018) - Churchill Living, an industry leader of Furnished Apartments for over two decades, has formed an exclusive partnership with UDR for their new property 345 Harrison, Boston's newest luxury apartment complex. Discerning business travelers will delight in the unique combination of 345 Harrison's extraordinary amenities and Churchill Living's modern furnishings. The new 570-unit building is located in Boston's South End, a neighborhood of quaint brick sidewalks and tree-lined streets, yet minutes from the modern hubs of Back Bay, Seaport, and the Financial District.

Inside 345 Harrison, residents will enjoy living spaces filled with high-end finishes. Amenity areas that rival the finest resorts. A Sky Deck for living life at the top, with stunning views, and inviting spaces for gathering, mingling and dining al fresco. Other features include a two-story fitness center with yoga room, rooftop pool with poolside cabanas, fireplace, and outdoor kitchen, and "Paws Park," a special retreat reserved exclusively for 345 Harrison's four-legged guests and their human companions.

Figure 1





Churchill Living Expands Network of Exclusive Luxury Partners

The partnership with UDR for 345 Harrison further expands Churchill Living's network of exclusive luxury apartments, after previously partnering with The Monian Group for "The Sky" in New York and The Van Ness in Boston, and with Related Management for One Hill South in Washington D.C.

"We love being able to offer our clients professionally decorated Furnished Apartments at some of the best addresses around the nation. That's why Churchill Living is so proud to debut 345 Harrison as the newest building in our portfolio of properties," noted Julio Morales, EVP of Sales Development, Churchill Living. "Churchill's ability to provide high-end solutions, in every major U.S. market, demonstrates our versatility and commitment for providing unparalleled, furnished housing solutions."

About Churchill Living

Churchill Living takes a tailored approach to providing business travelers, corporations and vacationers with comfortable, fully appointed and professionally decorated apartments for long-term stays, while offering unsurpassed service and amenities.

As a premier source for Furnished Apartments and Furniture Rental, Churchill Living has the distinction of being the only provider with its own expansive inventory of high-end furniture and housewares, allowing each residence to be designed with the highest-quality decor in the industry and guaranteeing a consistent level of service and aesthetics.

This unique combination of inventory and services has allowed Churchill to become a foremost provider of Furnished Apartments and Furniture Rentals in the United States, setting a new standard for the industry, while continuing to exceed the expectations of its clients.

For more information, visit www.ChurchillLiving.com, or call (800) 658-7368 for details.

