Owens-Illinois, Inc.: O-I CEO and CFO to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit

O-I CEO and CFO to Present at the Deutsche Bank

2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (May 24, 2018) - Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) today announced that the Company will participate in the Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit on Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Chicago, IL.

O-I Chief Executive Officer Andres Lopez and Chief Financial Officer Jan Bertsch will present at 10:40 a.m. CT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at:

https://cc.talkpoint.com/deut001/060618a_as/?entity=15_3BPR713 (https://cc.talkpoint.com/deut001/060618a_as/?entity=15_3BPR713)

The replay from the conference will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and will be archived through this link for 90 days.

Slides from the presentation will be posted on the Company's website, http://www.o-i.com/investors/ (http://www.o-i.com/investors/) , before the market opens on June 7.

About O-I

Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is the world's largest glass container manufacturer and preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. The Company had revenues of $6.9 billion in 2017 and employs more than 26,500 people at 78 plants in 23 countries. With global headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, O-I delivers safe, sustainable, pure, iconic, brand-building glass packaging to a growing global marketplace. For more information, visit o-i.com (http://www.o-i.com/).





