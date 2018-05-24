sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 29th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2018 / Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) securities between August 3, 2017 and March 26, 2018 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until May 29, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that Overstock's foray into "blockchain technology" has been little more than a thinly veiled strategy to take advantage of the Bitcoin frenzy.

On March 1, 2018, Overstock announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had requested information about its initial coin offering. Following this news, the Company's stock price fell $2.65 per share, or 4.4%, to close at $57.75 per share on March 1, 2018.

Then, on March 26, 2018, Overstock announced that it planned to offer 4,000,000 common stock shares in an underwritten public offering. Following this news, the Company's stock price fell $6.68 per share, or approximately 15%, to close at $37.92 per share on March 27, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Overstock securities and suffered a loss, continue to hold shares purchased prior to the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Overstock.com, Inc. lawsuit, please go to http://www.bespc.com/overstock. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

SOURCE: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE