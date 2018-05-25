

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - A California jury ordered Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) to pay Apple Inc. (AAPL) about $539 million as financial damages for copying patented design and utility features on the original iPhone in its own phones.



The jury's decision in the U.S. District Court in San Jose, California, increases the amount that Samsung previously was ordered to pay Apple for the patents under dispute from $399 million to $539 million. The bulk of the new damages award, $533.3 million, was for infringing three Apple design patents on the iPhone. An additional $5.3 million was for infringing two utility patents.



'Today's decision flies in the face of a unanimous Supreme Court ruling in favor of Samsung on the scope of design patent damages. We will consider all options to obtain an outcome that does not hinder creativity and fair competition for all companies and consumers,' Samsung said in a statement.



Apple said, 'We believe deeply in the value of design, and our teams work tirelessly to create innovative products that delight our customers,' Apple said. 'This case has always been about more than money. Apple ignited the smartphone revolution with iPhone and it is a fact that Samsung blatantly copied our design.'



The legal fight has progressed through multiple rounds since Apple sued Samsung in 2011, claiming it stole key elements of the iPhone's design - and it likely isn't over. Meanwhile, the explosion in smartphone use has benefited both companies enormously, with Apple's huge iPhone profits helping make it the world's most valuable company.



Samsung, which was found six years ago to have infringed Apple's patents, had argued in the current case that it should have to pay a penalty of only $28 million. Apple sought $1.05 billion.



