

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MediGene AG (MDGEF.PK) said that it will raise a gross proceeds of 32.3 million euros through a significantly oversubscribed private placement through an accelerated bookbuilding Has. Medigene issued 2.23 million new shares from authorized capital, which corresponds to around 10% of the current share capital. The shares were placed with institutional investors at a price of 14.50 euros per share, representing a discount of 2.3% at the closing price. This funding will increase the total number of registered shares after the issue to 24.54 million.



In addition, QVT Financial LP, USA, a principal investor of Medigene, has agreed to transfer 1,105,490 existing Medigene shares in a reallocation at the same price of € 14.50 per share to institutional investors as part of a fundamental restructuring of all QVT funds Selling. These shares were fully placed.



Upon completion of the transaction, QVT will hold over 4% of the issued shares of Medigene (previously 9.5%) and thus remain a major investor of Medigene. Keith Manchester, Managing Director and Head of Life Sciences at QVT, will remain on Medigene's Supervisory Board.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX