LEM reports changes in its announced management team

Fribourg, 25 May 2018 - LEM (SIX: LEHN) announces that Eric Chaussin, designated Senior Vice President Industry, has decided not to take on the position at the Company.

On 28 March 2018 LEM announced that Eric Chaussin would join LEM to head the Industry segment latest 1 July 2018. Yesterday, Mr. Chaussin informed the Company that for personal reasons he has decided not to take on the position.

LEM CEO Frank Rehfeld will continue to head the Industry segment on an interim basis. The Company will communicate the successor as SVP Industry in due course.

Financial calendar

The financial year runs from 1 April to 31 March

28 June 2018 3 July 2018 5 July 2018 31 July 2018 6 November 2018 1 February 2019 22 May 2019 27 June 2019 2 July 2019 4 July 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for 2017/18 Dividend ex-date Dividend payment date First-quarter results 2018/19 Half-year results 2018/19 Third-quarter results 2018/19 Year-end results 2018/19 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for 2018/19 Dividend ex-date Dividend payment date

