WISeKey International Holding SA: WISeKey Launches Level 1 ADR Program in the U.S.

WISeKey was sponsored for the OTCQX by BNY Mellon

Geneva, New York, May 25, 2018 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey" or the "Company") (SIX: WIHN) (OTCQX: WIKYY), a leader in cybersecurity and IoT, announced today that the Company has commenced trading on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQX Best Market.



Effective today, May 25, 2018, WISeKey's American Depository Receipts (ADRs) will start being available for trading in the U.S on the OTCQX under the symbol WIKYY. Each ADR represents 2 ordinary shares listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange under the symbol WIHN. U.S. based investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company at www.otcmarkets.com (http://www.otcmarkets.com).

"The establishment of an ADR facility and our inclusion on the OTCQX represent critical milestones of WISeKey's capital market roadmap strategy," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. "We are now able to provide our U.S. based investors with a direct way of investing, trading and accessing information."

"We are pleased to welcome WISeKey to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX provides innovative and entrepreneurial international companies with an efficient market to provide transparency and trading for their U.S. investors. We look forward to supporting WISeKey and its U.S. investors in the public market."

WISeKey is among a leading group of Swiss listed company issuers enabling their shares to also trade and settle in the U.S. WISeKey was sponsored for the OTCQX by BNY Mellon.

WISeKey technology is in high demand in the U.S. and the Company is deploying large scale IoT applications based on standard and proven technologies (PKI, cryptographic Root of Trust, Digital certificates). The IoT will live up to its promise only if the connected devices, the data they generate, the business applications that control these devices and the services around them, can be fully trusted. In today's environment, where cyberattacks have become more common and increasingly sophisticated, there is an urgent need to fundamentally rethink the Security Stack for the IoT cloud.

About the OTCQX Best Market

The OTCQX Best Market is for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. The companies found on OTCQX are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications.



To learn more about how OTC Markets Group creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com (http://www.otcmarkets.com/).





About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX: WIHN) (OTCQX: WIKYY), is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=ckKddpgUDmL5KaxUQpwmHNw3SYtvp3S-Wn6BmweQOY53KVhsmNazFCbd3HyTM5QhtTA_M7F2e8OeNm0zYncVMw==).

To receive WISeKey's latest news, visit the WISeKey Investors Corner (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=oTQoeNVxn80cmj1aWLZKj1jhd0SgpRWz_ZIwJwEIs-K6GgJ5qXzx71Ufhm_coi5NqU9Tqk9Il4dSa8CN7XEErfHxWfy0ohElOJ49GnYPRjw=).

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com (mailto:info@wisekey.com) WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com (mailto:lcati@equityny.com)

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.