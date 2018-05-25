

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) announced Friday that its offer for Sweden-based Wilson Therapeutics AB has been declared unconditional. The company noted that shareholders representing 97.7 percent of the total number of shares and votes have accepted the offer. The acquisition has also been approved by relevant regulatory authorities.



The settlement of the tendered shares will occur on May 30.



In order to give Wilson Therapeutics' shareholders additional time to accept the offer, Alexion has extended the acceptance period until June 8. Settlement for shares tendered during this extended acceptance period is expected on June 15.



Alexion intends to initiate compulsory redemption proceedings regarding the remaining shares in Wilson Therapeutics as well as to promote a delisting of the shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.



It was on April 11 that Alexion announced that it has made a recommended public cash offer to buy Wilson Therapeutics for 7.10 billion Swedish kronor or approximately $855 million.



Ludwig Hantson, Chief Executive Officer of Alexion, said, 'The acquisition of Wilson Therapeutics is a key first step in rebuilding our pipeline. We look forward to using our significant experience in rare metabolic and neurological diseases to improve treatment for patients with Wilson disease through the development of WTX101, which has the potential to be the first new treatment in more than 20 years and become the new standard of care for Wilson disease.'



