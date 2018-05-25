Aimedis, the blockchain- and AI-based eHealth platform that will revolutionize the way patients interact with doctors, hospitals, therapists, pharmacies, and each other, launched the AIM token to finance the global market roll-out.

Since Wednesday, May 16, investors finally have a chance to claim their share of a unique success story, the international market roll-out of Aimedis, by purchasing AIM tokens: AIM tokens are now available with a 20% presale bonus PLUS a 5% early bird-premium only at the Czech investment house BRIC INVEST https://www.bric-holding.com/home_en.html!

Aimedis aims to shape the future of healthcare by providing an advanced and fully operational platform, secured by blockchain and supported by AI, that enables patients to take control, secure the exchange of their medical data, access the best healthcare providers, get advice, prescriptions, personal health upgrades and to become part of the health revolution. And we are not talking about the future: The revolutionary Aimedis platform is already deployed as a live working system and is already in use in major hospital groups in Germany!

By issuing 300 million AIM tokens at a nominal value of 0,12 USD each, the Aimedis consortium will raise ca. 36 million US dollars to finance the global roll-out of the successful platform, starting in China and other countries of the far east. Also, the AIM token will help to jump-start the ecosystem within the platform: AIM will be the currency inside the system, enabling participants to buy and sell drugs, services such as consultations, pay for prescriptions, and last, but not least, support other patients who provide valuable health related information i.e. by setting up special interest groups, sharing experiences or rating doctors, services and medicaments.

The leading benchmark portal for ICOs, www.icobench.com, rates the Initial Market Offering with 4.6 out of 5 possible points, making the AIM-ICO the currently best-rated eHealth ICO on the portal. Above all two arguments lead to this TOP-rating: First, that the system is already live and is used by larger hospital corporations in Germany, and secondly, that behind the Aimedis ICO stands an impressive phalanx of health "celebreties", that serving as members of the Advisory Board, will certainly contribute to the success of the platform.

Miro Soukup, chairman of the Czech investment firm BRIC INVEST, concludes: "With our offering of AIM tokens with a presale bonus of 20% and our early bird-premium of 5% on top, investors have a unique chance to purchase their share of Aimedis, thus participating in the emergence of the new eHealth markets that will sooner than later change the way how patients interact with all other members and players in the health industry of the future."

More information on the AIM and Aimedis: https://www.bric-holding.com/aimedis-ico-EN.html

Buy AIM tokens now: https://www.bric-holding.com/contact_us_en.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005523/en/

Contacts:

BRIC HOLDING SE

Miroslav Soukup

Tel.: +420774773443

E-Mail: invest@bric-holding.com

Web: https://www.bric-holding.com